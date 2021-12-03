Northern Arapaho Endowment Scholarship Applications Available at UW

Scholarship applications are now available for the Northern Arapaho Endowment for the 2022-23 academic year at the University of Wyoming. The application deadline is March 1, 2022.

Applications may be submitted through the online WyoScholarships system, detailed with instructions below:

— Log into WyoScholarships at www.uwyo.edu/wyoscholarships.

— Click the “Sign In” button.

— Sign in with your UW username and password.

— For first-time users, complete the general application questions when prompted and click “finish and submit” when complete.

— Search for the Northern Arapaho Endowment and click the “Apply” button.

All requested materials will need to be submitted by the application deadline to be considered. To be eligible for the Northern Arapaho Endowment award, an applicant/recipient must be in good standing at UW and must be able to provide proof of tribal enrollment in the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

The order of preference for making scholarship awards will be for in-state juniors or seniors; in-state master’s students; in-state doctoral students; in-state freshmen or sophomores; out-of-state juniors or seniors; out-of-state freshmen or sophomores; out-of-state master’s students; out-of-state doctoral students; and part-time students.

Applicants are asked to describe their involvement in American Indian activities and to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the Northern Arapaho people. Previous recipients are required to reapply for continued support.

Other details about the scholarships are:

— Limited to the first baccalaureate degree with no more than 12 total semesters.

— Awards for master’s students will be limited to the first master’s degree and seven total semesters.

— Awards for doctoral students will be limited to the first doctoral degree and seven semesters at UW.

Scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic ability, potential and achievement; involvement in school, community and tribal activities; potential to contribute to the Northern Arapaho people upon graduation; and financial circumstances. Scholarship awards may cover the cost of attendance and may include tuition and fees, room and board, and books; personal and travel expenses; and less any other financial aid, grants, gift aid or scholarships. The minimum scholarship award amount is tuition and fees.

Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.studentaid.gov. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.

For more information about the application process, call Anna Terfehr, associate director of scholarships in the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid, at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.