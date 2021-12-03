Light Up Lander is tomorrow evening; Night Parade, Fireworks & Santa; Multiple county events on tap

Other Weekend events highlighted across the county

The annual Light Up Lander event tomorrow (Saturday) will be especially colorful now that the City Council has approved a fireworks permit for the event.

Not only is there a night parade with lighted floats and the fireworks, but downtown Lander will be sparkling with Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The Christmas Parade will be led by Santa. Folks can also catch live music, refreshments and take a hayride. The parade starts near 10th St at West Main and goes to Centennial Park at South 2nd Street and Main.

It’s the festive party to start the holiday season in Lander.

Elsewhere:

Saturday – December 4th – Lander Senior Center Annual Craft Bazaar – Local vendors with homemade and commercial products for all ages to help with your Christmas shopping. If you would like to reserve a table, please come to the Lander Senior Center or call (307) 332-2746.

Saturday, December 4 – Riverton – Knights of Columbus Craft Festival, St. Margaret’s Gym – Doors open at 9 a.m. – Kids photos with Santa – Chili and Cheese with corn chips, too.

Saturday, December 4 – Riverton – Heritage Hall at Fremont County Fairgrounds – Fremont County 4H Christmas Festival and Craft Fair.

Saturday, December 4 – Riverton – Riverton Elks Lodge Food Drive Fundraiser, Cornhole Tournament – Registration ends at 10:30 a.m., bags fly at 11 a.m. Bring can goods. $40 entry fee for doubles. Prizes to top three teams.

Saturday, December 4 – Lander Art Center – Improve Acoustic Music Jams – 10 a.m. to Noon – Enjoy a mix of acoustic instruments, all voices, all ages, all levels of ability, and all kinds of music – re-occurring event

Saturday – December 4 – Dubois Museum Christmas Open House – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. See newly acquired artifacts and new exhibits. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Dubois Museum. Gift shop specials. Free admission today only.

Saturday, December 4th – Lander -The Lander Community Concert Association presents Noteworthy, a BYU a-cappella ensemble, in concert on Sat., Dec. 4, 7 pm, at Lander Valley High School auditorium.

Sunday – December 5, 10am-3pm – Lander- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Art in the Afternoon at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive This is a Lander Art Center fundraiser. $2 entry fee goes to support LAC programming initiatives. This fun event is open to the public. Due to Covid regulations, a maximum of 250 patrons allowed in the building at one time.

Tuesday, December 7th, Riverton, Reach Foundation Clubhouse, 6 p.m. Sky of Lights Lanterns. A celebration of the holidays, lives past and life ahead. Music, prayer and company. Lanterns will be lighted and send skyward.

Tuesday, December 7th – Riverton – Festival of Carols 7PM in the Peck Theater – Featuring: CWC Collegiate Choir, CWC Handbell Choir, CWC Brass Ensemble, the Central Wyoming Brass Quintet, and audience sing-alongs in performances of traditional and contemporary Christmas/Holiday selections. Admission is Free. Donations for local charities will be accepted.