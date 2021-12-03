Breaking News

Lander Detention Center now housing 175 inmates, three inmates out of county

Article Updated: December 3, 2021
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours the Emergency Dispatch Center had taken 38 calls for service. Five persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one alcohol-related violation, one felony charge and nine misdemeanor charges.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 178 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, three inmates are being housed outside of the facility.

