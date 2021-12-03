Lander Council moving forward with efficiency programs

It was a work session, but there were affirmative nods all around the chamber after Jacob Lara’s presentation on the Airtable/Stacker software presentation to the Lander City Council Tuesday evening

A contractor with the city, Lara is helping develop an on-line program that will increase efficiencies in how city government functions and communicates with city residents. Tuesday’s presentation was an update on the progress of integrating the new program within city hall.

Lara presented a visual presentation via Zoom for what he called “a beefed-up version likened to Excel.” The new program allows easier posting to city accounts, easier ways to look up residential water and sewer accounts, construction permits and easier ways to record receipts and for city employees working in the field to produce reports. “It automates routine work without all the paperwork,” Lara said.

City Public Works Director Lance Hopkin said the new software would be especially helpful to his department.

City Clerk Tami Hitshew said having receipts and other information logged in electronically would be a big time saver for her office so she would “not have to run down receipts.” That sentiment was echoed by City Treasurer Charri Lara.

Lara will return to a future meeting with a further update as the system is developed.