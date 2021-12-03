Feb 25, 1933 – Nov 29, 2021

Private graveside services for Jane “Anne” Hopes, 88, will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St, Riverton, Wyoming, 82501. Anne passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Jane Anne Treloar was born on February 25, 1933, daughter of William Hatfield and Pansy Cleo (Gray) Treloar in Eureka, Utah.

On July 26, 1952, Anne married Ralph Cole Hopes in Eureka, Utah. The couple moved to Riverton, Wyoming in 1959 in order for Ralph to work in the Uranium Mines and begin their life. Anne took care of her family and was the bookkeeper for the family business, Riverton Radiator Repair.

Anne loved spending time with her family but also known to be a talented artist who enjoyed painting and gardening. She loved to travel and was always ready for a new adventure.

Anne was affectionately nicknamed “Gramma Honey” by her grandchildren and their friends. It is a name she carries to this day.

Survivors include her son, Danny Hopes (LaFawn); daughters, Francie Hopes Peterzen (Steven), Susie Hopes Leffler (Ross), Laura Hopes Fink (Stan) and Cathy Hopes Dale (Bret); 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ralph C. Hopes, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

