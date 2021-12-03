Dec 19, 1979 – Nov 27, 2021

Jack M. Manley was born December 19, 1979, and left this world on November 27, 2021, at the age of 41. Jack was born in Lander Wyoming to Miles and Wilhelmina Manley. He spent time in Montana where achieved certifications in Welding, Carpentry, and as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He has lived in Fremont County since.

Jack’s focus and dedication was to his son, Coalton Jackson Manley and shared his passion of hunting and fishing with him. This past summer he taught his carpentry skills to his son when they built a deck for his parents. He felt most at home in the mountains and for a time on his “Harley” motorcycle.

Jack married his devoted, loving wife Jesse McIntosh Manley on June 15, 2012, and together they blended a family with Coalton, Morgan (Jeremy) Rossiter of Oklahoma, Marty Custer, McKenna Proctor, and 4 grandchildren. They all enjoyed the outdoors going rock hunting, camping, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his parents Miles and Wilhelmina Manley, wife Jesse McIntosh Manley, son Coalton Jackson Manley, brother Ron Manley, all of Riverton, Wy. Sisters Jessie Drake of Boulder, Wy., Cathy Martinez, of Minnesota, two nieces, and two nephews.

At no point are we prepared to lose the ones we love. The unexpected passing of Jack has left a hole in the hearts of his loved ones. Be kind and patient with those around you and approach all relationships with love and grace in your hearts.

Forever loved and never forgotten.