It’s taken four years, but damage repairs from 2017 flood now being addressed

The wheels of the Federal government spin slowly, especially at the Federal Emergency Response Agency, or FEMA, when it comes to Lander’s 2017 flood damage.

Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen told the City Council Tuesday night that disaster response funds have finally arrived and work has begun along the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River where the riverbank was severely eroded exposing city utility lines in several areas.

The council approved a change order from Patrick Construction for the riverbank restoration effort in the amount of $15,120. Most of the work is being done along the river north of Main Street.