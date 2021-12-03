Sep 27, 1941 – Nov 27, 2021

Harold Mont “Grizzy” Minner 80, of Riverton passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home in Riverton, WY. Viewing and visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm at Davis Funeral Home on Thursday.

Harold was born on September 27, 1941, son of Harold M. and Mertle (Haggardy) Minner in Butler, PA. He honorably served in the United States Army.

On August 5, 1964, Harold married Patricia Ann Lewis in Nevada.

Throughout Harold’s career, he worked for the City of Corona for 2 years in California, the Uranium Mines in Jeffrey City, Wyoming for 3 years and for the City of Riverton in the parks and water department, where he has lived for the past 50 years.

Mr. Minner loved his bike and fishing as well as the Rendezvous (mountain man). He was an active and loyal member of the American Legion, Veteran’s Hall and Motorcycle Club.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia A. Minner of Riverton; son, Michael (Laurie) Minner of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Cynthia (Joe) Metzler-Minner; 3 grandchildren, Skyler (Taylor) Minner, Brandon Minner and Lealand Minner; great grandchild, Gavyn Minner.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.