Five Public Intoxication Arrests; One drunk driving bust; Two warrant arrests

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 12-2-21 to 12-3-21

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 8:15 a.m. on North Federal Boulevard.

Kasia Monroe, 30, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 11:28 a.m. in the 600 block of East Pershing.

Mychal Goggles, 28, St. Stephens, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 12:53 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Two individuals were arrested at 1:30 p.m. on the Bike Path where it crosses Pershing Avenue. Arrested were: Chauncey Friday, 56, Riverton and Clement Eagle, 49, Riverton for Public Intoxication.

Dareck Girten, 29, Arrested at 1:42 p.m. in the 200 block of East Adams on a warrant out of Laramie County, Wy.

Arrests/Citations 12-1-21 to 12-2-21

Leona Smells, 43, St. Xavier, MT, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 3:50 p.m. on South 10th East behind City Park.

Ethan Harris, 30, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 5:48 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard.

Desiree Duran, 32, Riverton, Arrested at 10:49 p.m. on Eagle Drive for Battery.