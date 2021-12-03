Driver caught without an Interlock Device to detect drunk driving

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests/Citations 21-2-21 to 12-3-21

William Derrick Jacobs, 27, Lander, was cited for Speeding, Driving with a Suspended License, Driving without an Interlock Device. He was then arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 12:01 p.m. on North 4th St.

Arrests/Citations 11-22-21 to 11-23-21

Charles Barrett, 39, Pavillion, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant at 11:21 .m. on Friday in the 100 block of North Second Street.

Bradyn Denevan, 21, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant at 12:30 p.m. on Smith Creek Road in Lander.

Sisco Friday, 21, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 1:53 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Second Street

Briana Tillman, 29, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 1:17 a.m. on Sunday on Dillon Drive.

Katie Addison, 22, Lander, Arrested. Assault, Peace Disturbance, Disboey a lawful order and Resisting Arrest at 10:32 p.m. at an apartment on Smith Creek.

Arrests/Citations 10-27-21 to 10-28-21

Alexander Whiteman, 20, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Theft of Alcohol at Maverik Country Store onEast Main Street at 12:29 p.m. Also charged with Interference, Minor in Possession, and a Lander City Warrant.

Arrests/Citations 10-25-21 to 10-26-21

Christine Nardi, Cited for Assault at 3:10 p.m. at 235 MacFarlane Drive

Richelle Fox, 43, Ethete, Arrested, Public Intoxication at 4:41 p.m. on East Main Street

A 38-year-old female of Riverton Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant and Aaron Big Knife, 28, Arrested for Interference at 11:42 p.m. at 210 MacFarland Drive.

Eugene Ridgley, 60, Ethete, Arrested, Public Intoxication at 5:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street.

Lennox Hill, 19, Lander, Arrested on Fremont County warrants (2), a Lander PD warrant and for Minior in Possession of Alcohol at 12:23 a.m. at an address on Washington Street.

Richard Thunder, 30, Ethete, Served a LPD warrant at the Fremont County Detention Center at 8:48 a.m.

Arrests/Citations 10-6-21 to 10-7-21

There were no arrested or citations issued during this 24 hour period

Arrests/Citations 10-5-21 to 10-6-21

Paul Toponce, 48, Lander, was cited for having a Dog at Large at 9:43 a.m. on Bonnie Brae Street.

Morgan Henry, 55, Riverton, was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of Highway 789.