Shoshoni funding requests to be considered December 9th by WBC

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will consider four Business Ready Community (BRC) funding requests during its regular quarterly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom beginning at 8 a.m. Two of the requests are from the Town of Shoshoni, the others are from the City of Cheyenne and the Town of Jackson.

Shoshoni’s requests:

Community Readiness Application

The Town of Shoshoni requests a $1,583,419 community readiness grant to extend sewer infrastructure from Maple Street westward toward the Wyoming Mushrooms farm. This infrastructure will develop an eight-inch sewer main and allow for the readiness of 273 acres of land.

The town currently owns 113 acres of the proposed development with water infrastructure already present. The other 160 acres are owned by Wyoming Mushrooms. The land and increased sewer capacity will be utilized to expand their business operations, create employee housing and create 20 to 30 new jobs.

Planning Grant Application

The Town of Shoshoni requests a $25,000 BRC planning grant to select a consulting firm to investigate the feasibility of a full-service hotel in Shoshoni. This need was identified in Shoshoni’s Town Master Plan completed in 2021 and significant tourism activity and growth in the tourism industry is taking place in the region.

