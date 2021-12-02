Sheridan Judge named to Wyoming Supreme Court

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed John G. Fenn to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Fenn’s appointment fills the open seat left by the retirement of Justice Michael Davis.

Fenn has served as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District covering Johnson and Sheridan counties since 2007. He was previously a partner in the law firm of Yonkee & Toner, where he practiced from 1993 until 2006. In addition to his judicial career, Judge Fenn has been actively involved in the development of Wyoming’s Chancery Court, a specialized court created by legislation signed by Governor Gordon in 2019. The Chancery Court will provide a forum for streamlined resolution of commercial, business, and trust cases. Fenn is a graduate of Big Piney High School and the University of Wyoming, where he earned his Bachelor of Science and law degrees.

“The breadth of Judge Fenn’s experience as a District Court Judge has earned him the respect of the Wyoming legal community,” Governor Gordon said. “In addition, he has shown himself to be keenly aware of the impact of Wyoming Supreme Court decisions, not only on the law, but also with particular attention to the consequences for the individuals involved in these cases. Nevertheless, Judge Fenn was bracketed by two other exceptional candidates which made this decision especially difficult.”

“I am very honored and humbled by this appointment,” Judge Fenn said. “I look forward to serving Wyoming in this new capacity and appreciate the Governor’s and Judicial Nominating Commission’s hard work and support of our judiciary.”

Fenn’s appointment is effective January 17, 2022.