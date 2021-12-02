Pioneer Museum Christmas Exhibit now up in Lobby

A new display about kid’s cowboy clothes and toys is up in the Lander Pioneer Museum lobby. The display features cap guns, kid size chaps and vests, toy horses and other toys. The display is part of the museum’s Christmas exhibit which will feature a “dress up” corner where kids (and adults) can take pictures in front of the museum’s Christmas Tree (and colorful cowboy posters) wearing cowboy hats and vests, or sitting on a saddle.

Even before the west was fully settled, the cowboy, outlaw, explorer and other western types were being mythologized by the press on the East Coast and in Europe. Buffalo Bill, Jesse James, & Daniel Boone were some of many western characters that starred in books and pulp novels giving thrills to readers all over the world. Even though they were real people, their stories were glamorized and exaggerated to entertain the audience, usually having very little basis in reality.

When radio and movies came to prominence, the western hero was a staple of the programming. The Lone Ranger, Tim McCoy, Tom Mix, Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and the Singing Cowboys all filled the screen and airwaves with fanciful western stories.Advertisers were quick to take advantage of using the cowboy imagery to sell all manner of merchandise. From cereal and cars, to toys and snacks, to clothes and more movies, books and comics, the cowboy had a huge cultural impact nationwide. Ads aimed at kids (and their parents) to dress like Roy Rogers or get the latest toy horse and rider were everywhere. This trend continued with comic books, T.V., sound and color movies and actors like Gary Cooper, Henry Fonda, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood.The cultural dominance of the western from the late 1800s through the 1970s meant that even people in the American west, where the stories took place (although almost all were filmed on backlots in Hollywood), consumed the fictional cowboy mythology and dressed as singing cowboys, played with Tom Mix cap guns and wore Davey Crockett caps.