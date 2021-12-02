Breaking News

Hunger Initiative garnered $50K in support for Thanksgiving Meals

Article Updated: December 2, 2021
Wyoming First Lady Jenny Gordon on Wednesday announced that $50,000 was allocated through her Wyoming Hunger Initiative to support anti-hunger organizations statewide. The organizations provided Thanksgiving meals to families in need. The First Lady expressed special thanks to the program partners who made these meals possible, including. Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Hughes Charitable Foundation, ExxonMobil, and Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union.

