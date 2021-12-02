Dry, Temperatures continue to be warmer than normal

Another dry and unseasonably warm day, with gusty winds in the Cody Foothills and Casper area. High temperatures expected today include the upper 50s for Riverton, Showshoni and Worland, 60 for Lander and Thermopolis and 54 for Dubois. Tonight’s lows are projected to be in the lower 30s for Dubois, Lander, Worland and Thermopolis and the upper 20s for Riverton and Shoshoni
