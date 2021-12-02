Drs. Merrill, Wells and Zimmermann join SageWest Health Care

To provide cancer care services to Fremont County



SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that Clinton Merrill, MD; Stacey Wells, MD and John Zimmermann, MD have joined its medical staff and will be offering cancer care services in addition to serving patients at Rocky Mountain Oncology and Integrated Oncology Network. These providers continue to grow healthcare services throughout Fremont County and surrounding areas.

“We are pleased to welcome Drs. Merrill, Wells and Zimmermann to our SageWest Health Care medical staff,” said Cody Barnhart, Chief Operating Officer of SageWest Health Care. “High quality cancer care services are vital to our community, and the expertise of these providers is important as we strive to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Clinton Merrill

Dr. Merrill has more than 35 years of experience with the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood diseases. He joins SageWest providing cancer care services and continues his practice at Rocky Mountain Oncology and Integrated Oncology Network. Dr. Merrill completed his hematology and oncology fellowship at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. Dr. Merrill completed his residency at the St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colo. and earned his medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.

Dr. Stacey Wells

Dr. Wells joins SageWest providing cancer care services and continues her practice at Rocky Mountain Oncology and Integrated Oncology Network. She completed her radiation oncology residency at the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and earned her medical degree from the University of Florida School of Medicine in Gainesville, Fla.

Dr. John Zimmermann

Dr. Zimmermann joins SageWest providing cancer care services and continues his practice at Rocky Mountain Oncology and Integrated Oncology Network. He has more than 15 years of experience with the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer. He completed his allergy/immunology fellowship and residency at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, N.Y. Dr. Zimmermann earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica.