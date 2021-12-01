Breaking News

Peak wind Tuesday reached 45 mph in Riverton

Article Updated: December 1, 2021
Flags in the Wind. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service station in Riverton this morning reported the peak wind gust in Fremont County Tuesday was recorded at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. That peak gust was 45 mph. A gust of 44 mph was recorded at Crowheart for the only other above 40 mph reports received in the county.

