One Dozen more local deaths to Covid reported Tuesday

The Wyoming Department of Health reported yesterday afternoon that 12 more Fremont County residents have died from the Covid-19 virus, making the county’s total death toll now at 151. The latests deaths were six women and six men who died in October and November. The Health department does not report a Covid death unless the virus is listed as a cause on a death certificate.

The number of active cases in Fremont County, as of yesterday, has slipped to 32 infections with 93 infections noted in the past two weeks. Somewhat alarming according to the WDH is the number of probable cases locally, at 1,457, again as of Tuesday.

There are six current covid patients in the Riverton SageWest Health Care Hospital and six in Worland.

While the state’s vaccination rate is one of the second worst in the country, at 42 percent, Fremont County number of vaccinated residents is at 17,765, just 45 percent of the county ‘s 40,000 residents.