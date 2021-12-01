Lander Councilors sign off on grant application and construction contract; Plan additional work on economic development

The Lander City Council Tuesday night held a special meeting and a work session to discuss the grant process for the city’s share of the half-cent economic development tax.

In action items at the special meeting, the councilors agreed to submit a grant request to the Wyoming Business Council to do infrastructure work at the site of the city’s new Table Mountain Living Community assisted living center. The requested $987 thousand dollar plus grant would provide water and sewer line connections to the site, which is just east of the current SageWest Lander Health Center on Airport Hill. The money would make the site “shovel ready” for construction of the 31,000 square foot facility that is projected to create 20 to 30 new jobs and provide several two-bedroom apartments, 18 one-bedroom apartments, two studio apartments and 14 memory care units inside the facility.

The council also approved a contract with Groathouse Construction of $6.1 million dollars for the building of a new Maven Outdoors Headquarter Building, just west of the current CWC Lander Center alongside Highway 789.

The council also discussed at length the evaluation process for applicants seeking a portion of the city’s share of the half-cent economic development tax, or $273 thousand dollars in the first go-round. The council, Lander LEDA and the LIFT task force appointed to recommend the allocations, will meet in the near future to work out an evaluation rubric or matrix.