Dog killed chickens; Vandalisms reported; Two drunk drivers caught

Here are law enforcement reports from around the county during the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

A woman on River Lane near Riverton Tuesday reported some dogs had entered her property and killed some of her chickens. The incident was reported at 10:45 a.m.

Two reported sex offenses are under investigation. One was reported in the Lander area and the other from Larimer County, Colorado apparently involving a local subject.

A grass, tree and/or brush fire was reported at 5:38 p.m. at 12 North Pavillion Road. The fire was apparently adjacent to a sawmill there.

A 70-year-old Dubois man died in his home Tuesday at an address on West Ramshorn. A Sheriff’s report said there were no suspicious circumstances and the death is under investigation by the coroner’s office.

The Riverton Fire District was dispatched to personal injury vehicle crash in the 1200 block of the 17-Mile-Road at 11:25 Tuesday evening.

Lander Police Department

The Silver Spur Motel reported a vandalism to one of it’s rooms at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday. A report was taken.

The vandalism of a pickup truck on South First Street was reported at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday. A report was taken.

Riverton Police Department

Police are investigating a report that indicated indecent photographs were send to a juvenile. The initial report was at 8:45 a.m.

Two intoxicated drivers were caught and taken off of the streets on Tuesday. Jared Noseep, 23 of Lander was arrested at 1:39 p.m. on South Federal Boulevard and Mathew Bropwn, 29, of Riverton was stoped at 11:52 p.m. at North 6th East and East Park. Those arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.