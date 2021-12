Unseasonably warm temperatures with considerable high-level clouds at times is the weather outlook for Wednesday. It will be windy, especially in the Cody Foothills this morning. A fewmore record highs could occur today.

Today’s highs in the Wind River Basin will be in the low-to-mid 60s, Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin will reach highs in the upper 50s and the high in the Dubois area will be in the low-50s.