Wyoming Arts Council Announces Public Art Call for new CWC Ag/Equine Facility

Central Wyoming College (CWC) is constructing a new Agriculture and Animal Science Center. Through the State’s Art in Public Buildings program, exterior, functional artwork will be commissioned for the new facility.

A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is open to artists with a deadline of Dec. 29, 2021. This is an updated RFQ that was originally issued in 2019; artists should read through it carefully as there have been some changes.

The call is available on CaFE (callforentry.org). Additional details including eligibility requirements, timelines, and budget information are available on CaFE. An aerial view of the site and site plans with identified possible locations for artwork are available on the Arts Council https://wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/apb/.

Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the deadline listed. There is a committee for the project, tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists, and making the final artwork selection. Wyoming artists are given preference.

The new Agriculture and Animal Science Center will house programs in Agriculture, Crop and Soil Sciences, Equine Studies, and Farrier Science, as well as the CWC Rodeo team and a meat processing program. Currently, these programs are off-campus and the new facility will bring them onto the north side of main campus.

The committee is interested in functional work for the exterior of the building that creates a communal gathering space for students. They are interested in work that is functional and sculptural, for example lighting, seating, or bike racks. The committee is open to multiple pieces or cohesive elements that work together to create a space that encourages collaboration and community.

Art in Public Buildings legislation for the State of Wyoming is administered through the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information, please contact Rachel Clifton at the Arts Council at rachel.clifton@wyo.gov or 307-256-0500.