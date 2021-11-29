Breaking News

Very old weather record broken in Lander on Sunday

November 29, 2021
A VERY old high temperature record was broken at Lander on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Lander reached 61 degrees yesterday, breaking the old record high of 59 set 122 years ago way back in 1899.

