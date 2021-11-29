New Chamber Display now up at Airport Terminal

Riverton City Council member Kristy Sailsbury is the council liaison to the local Chamber of Commerce and as such, she reports to the entire council on current activities there. This last week she reported the chamber board has cleaned up its financials and policies with new Executive Director Janet Winslow.

Sailsbury also reported that the Riverton Ambassadors have been successful in bringing community members together promoting weekly eventss.

She said the new advertising panel for city businesses and services has been installed at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport Terminal near the baggage claim area. She said the new display rotates video images of the chamber’s business members. (see photo above)

While on the subject of the airport, Councilor Kyle Larson expressed his thanks to the community for their bookings at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport. He said the last two months has seen over 1,400 boardings each as the airport is seeing community use not seen in a decade or so.