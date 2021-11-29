Man’s action at bonfire lead to guilty pleas on Federal assault charges

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that BRIAN LUKE WILLIAMS, 20, of Arapahoe, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

A change of plea hearing was held on November 19, 2021 in front of Chief United States District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper who set sentencing for February 9, 2021.

The charges stem from a March 13, 2021 incident where Williams was driving a truck in a reckless manner, while intoxicated, in a field at a bonfire party on the Wind River Indian Reservation attended by several of Williams’ friends. Williams lost control of the truck and knocked the victims into the fire, severely burning them. Williams transported one of the victims to the Riverton emergency room. The other victim was transported to the emergency room by another person at the party. Williams remained at the hospital for several hours and called the victims’ family to report the incident.

Each count carries a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, up to three years supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

The case was investigated by officers from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.

Case number: 21-cr-00081-SWS