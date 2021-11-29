Lander Council to act on Table Mountain Living Community Grant request

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson said this morning the Lander City Council will begin the process of seeking a grant for the city’s proposed new assisted living center at its meeting tomorrow night.

Richardson said the new facility would be named the Table Mountain Living Community, and that it would be located on Capitol Hill adjacent to SageWest Health Center’s hospital.

The new facility is expected to generate between 20 and 30 new permanent jobs for Lander. It is proposed to be 31,000 square feet in size.