Gravel No More: North 16th East now paved

The newest member of the Riverton City Council, Dean Peranteaux, noted at the board’s last meeting that North 16th East, a gravel street beyond the Aspen Early Learning Center, has now been paved. Peranteaux, who lives in that area along with Council Member Kyle Larson, said the new paved street looks and drives great.

He also noted Councilor Larson’s compliment to the local folks who are now using the airport and boarding commercial flights here. “A community without air service is just a community,” he said. “It’s amazing the amount of economic benefit the airport brings into the community.” He gave a tip of the hat to the city’s Airport Board and to the Fremont Air Service Team (FAST) for all their work improving and promoting the airport.