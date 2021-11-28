April 27, 1937 to November 13, 2021

Donald Lloyd Hahn, loving and devoted husband, father and Papa passed away with family by his side on November 13, 2021 at the age of 84. After a courageously fought three and a half year battle with lung cancer, Don passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Don was born on April 27, 1937, son of Virgil Byrl and Olive Ruth (Brownmiller) Hahn in Iowa City, Iowa. He grew up in Cherokee, Iowa, the youngest of six children. Don moved to California along with his parents in 1955, where he graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Don attended Long Beach State College, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Elementary School Education and a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education Administration.

Don married the love of his life, Dolores Jean (Parker) in June of 1960 in Santa Ana, California. During the sixty-one years of marriage the couple had four children, thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Don, Dolores and children lived in Huntington Beach, California for several years where they have many wonder friends and enjoyed many various activities.

After teaching elementary school for twenty years, Don retired from teaching. In 19179, Don, Dolores and children, moved to Riverton, Wyoming. Don became co-owner of Wind River Ready Mix Company with his brothers.

Don enjoyed several years of belonging to a once-a-month dinner group, where he made several lasting friendships.

Following retirement from Wind River Ready Mix Company, Don enjoyed large family gatherings and fishing very much. Don loved wood working, where he made several toys for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also made several large items for his wife and children.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years of Riverton, Wyoming; daughter, Robin (John) Aamold of Riverton, WY; sons, Christopher, (Tara) Hahn of Spearfish, South Dakota, David (Sherry) Hahn of Laramie, WY and Matthew (Janet Milek) Hahn of Casper, WY; grandchildren, Christopher (Megan) Aamold, Karissa (Jay) Bristol, Erica (Nick) Campbell, Sarah (Aaron) Parsell, Isla and Elsie Hahn, Alexander and Kevin Hahn, Sampson, Douglas and Hazel Hahn and Joshua Pharoah; great grandchildren, Gabriel Aamold, Brandon and Emily Patterson, Evan Bristol, Emelia and Jackson Parsell and Lainey Hahn; sister-in-law, Jean Hahn and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hahn was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Naomi Rearson; father-in-law, Philip Rearson; brothers, Robert Hahn and Raymond Hahn; sisters, Gloria York, JoAnn Murphree and Dorothy Strawser; his beautiful granddaughter, Jennifer Aamold Patterson.

As per Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Condolences and donations to the donor’s choice may be sent to Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

