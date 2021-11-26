Riverton School Enrollment shows gain over last year

Enrollment in Fremont County School District #25 in Riverton has increased by 89 students since the end of the 2020-21 school year. At the second Tuesday meeting of the school board last week, Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre Flanagan said enrollment is up to 2,360 students. That is three more students than a week earlier and a big jump from when school ended last spring.

Flanagan said that as of November 19th, there were 189 pupils attending the Aspen Early Learning Center, which included Kindergarten, 162 first grade students, 172 second graders and 173 third grade kids. There were 201 fourth grade students and 140 in fifth grade. Riverton Middle School reported 184 6th graders, 157 seventh graders and 209 eighth grade kiddos. Riverton High School reported 199 freshmen, 208 sophomores, 154 Juniors and 127 seniors.

Additionally there were 26 students in Alternate school, 28 students attending Frontier Academy and 31 students in the virtual Spur Academy.

See the district’s enrollment chart below: