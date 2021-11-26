Riverton City Council Recap: Airport Terminal Ad sign in place; Holiday Festival touted

At the Riverton City Council meeting this month, a number of items were discussed that were not necessarily action items from the agenda. They included:

• Council member Kristy Sailsbury is the council liaison to the Chamber of Commerce, and she reported the board there has cleaned up its financials and policies with new Director Janet Winslow. She also reported that the Riverton Ambassadors are bringing the community together with their events postings and that the new advertising panel for city businesses and services has been installed at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport Terminal.

• Councilor Kyle Larson expressed his thanks to the community for their bookings at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport. He said the last two months has seen over 1400 boardings each as the airport is seeing community use not seen in a decade or so.

• Council Member Karla Borders said the Community Engagement Committee has been busy planning this Saturday’s Holiday Festival tree lighting and downtown lantern lighting event. It begins around 6 p.m. at First and Main behind the Depot Restaurant.

• Mike Bailey, the council president, said the city’s For Our Roads Committee is moving forward with planning the next two years of street improvements using the one percent infrastructure tax. He said in 2022 the city will work on Sunset between Federal to Broadway, with the Broadway to North 8th segment to be reconstructed in 2023. He said some other pavement maintenance projects will also be done next year.

• Councilor Lindsey Cox said she is excited with the activities being undertaken by the Riverton Ambassadors. She said they are currently looking for “Why Riverton” stories on who people want to be here for future public relations use. She also noted the Avenue of Flags was impressive and that she and her son helped put out the flags this year.

• The newest council member, Dean Peranteaux, thanked all the Veterans and the various Veterans Day events held in the community. He also said North 16th East has been paved, and that it looks and drives great. He also noted Councilor Larson’s compliment to the local folks who are using the airport. “A community without air service is just a community,” he said. “It’s amazing the amount of economic benefit the airport brings into the community. He gave a tip of the hat to the city’s Airport Board and to the Fremont Air Service Team (FAST) for all their work there.