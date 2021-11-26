Redistricting Meeting Set Monday evening at CWC

The next in a series of public meetings on legislative redistricting will be held Monday evening at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Education and Community Center. The event is slated to run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting participants will discuss Fremont County’s preferred plan for redistricting, which occurs every 10 years after the national census. The plan can be found at this link.

The last redistricting public meeting was held earlier this month in Shoshoni where a majority of the attendees preferred Shoshoni and Lysite to remain in Big Horn Basin House District 28. The Basin has lost population and by adding Shoshoni and Lysite to HD28, that district could remain intact as it is now. Read that account here.

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese said the new plan made some minor district line changes, denoted below: