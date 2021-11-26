Jan 26, 1986 – Nov 19, 2021

Kenneth “JR” Shakespeare, 35, of Arapahoe passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, ID. A wake and rosary will be held on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 100 Left Hand Ditch Road starting at 6:00 pm. The graveside funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Kenneth DeWayne Shakespeare, Jr. was born on January 26, 1986 in Riverton, WY to Kenneth DeWayne Shakespeare and Natalie Rose Piper. He grew up in the Arapahoe area where he graduated high school. He was given his Indian name “Red Eagle” which was passed down from his father, Kenneth Shakespeare, Sr., during the naming ceremony.

He worked at the casino doing outdoor work.

JR loved basketball and had a compassion for animals. He was known for his big heart and caring about people. He would go out of his way to help them out, check on them, and he was a generous person.

He is survived by his mother, Natalie SunRhodes; step-father, Christopher SunRhodes; son, Kenny “Jr” Shakespeare, III; daughters, Katisha Shakespeare and Raincloud SunRhodes; aunts and uncles, Carol Friday, Evelina Blackburn, Connie Brown, Rose Oldman, Mitchel Piper, Benjamin Piper III, Otto Oldman; Rhonda Leo Headley, Glenda Mona Moss, and Germaine Shakespeare; and sisters, Tashala SunRhodes, Jana Gray, Charity SunRhodes, Ozhnee Gray, Brenda (Pat) Hubbard, Bonita Bell, Myra Brown, Natalie Brown, Nicole ( Jordan) Barraza, Tyrene Loya Marissa (James) Amos, Autumn Wallowing Bull, Courtney Piper, Katrina Piper, Alberta Oldman; Jennifer R. Shakespeare, Deidre L. Moss, JaQuoia D. Headley, Leigh M Headley, and Lekeshia Headley; brothers, Mitchell C. Moss, Kaylo J. Moss, Kendall J. Moss, Christopher SunRhodes, Michael Timbana, Cameron Piper, Corey Piper, Matthew L. Antelope, Ryan Blackburn, Martin Blackburn, Kenneth Blackburn, Jr., Lance Oldman, Franklin “Jaybird” Oldman, Gary Oldman, Francis Bell, Jr., Christopher SunRhodes, Michael Timbana, Cameron Piper, Corey Piper, Matthew L. Antelope, Ryan Blackburn, Martin Blackburn, Kenneth Blackburn, Jr., Lance Oldman, Gary Oldman, Francis Bell, Jr., Shilo S.J. Shakespeare, LaQuan K,.D. Shakespeare, and Lamont S.P. Shakespeare.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Shakespeare, Sr.; brothers, Glen SunRhodes and Shane Derek Moss; sisters, Kristen SunRhodes and Lashelle Susan Kateri Shakespeare, Kristin SunRhodes and Mona Bell; grandparents, Leroy Shakespeare, Sr., Joyce Marie Blackman, Lettie June Spoonhunter, O’Dell Shakespeare, Kenneth “Bobby” Shakespeare, John Shakespeare, and Nellie (Friday) Shakespeare; uncles, Kenneth Blackburn, Sr., Fredrick Piper, Benjamin Piper, Jr., Lonny Pierre Shakespeare and Leroy Curtis Shakespeare, Jr.; and aunt, Sandra Lucero, Johnetta Piper, Germaine Susie Shakespeare.

Surviving the families of Shakespeare, SunRhodes, Moss, Blackman, Blackburn, Headley, Friday, and Piper. Please accept our apologizes if we have left anyone out during our time of grieving.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.