Cowboys face Hastings tonight in Laramie

The Wyoming Cowboys host Hastings College in a Post-Thanksgiving match up on Friday evening at 7 p.m .in the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys are coming off a pair of road wins and will host the Broncos before heading on the road for a Monday contest at Cal State Fullerton.



Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.



About The Teams

Wyoming is 4-0 on the season after defeating Grand Canyon on the road on Monday by a score of 68-61. The Pokes are one of the top defensive teams in the nation this season. The Pokes are holding teams to 30.8 percent from the field to rank second in the nation. Wyoming is holding teams to 22.4 percent from behind the arc to rank eighth in the nation. The Cowboy offense is averaging 78.8 points per game for the season, a number that ranks fourth in the Mountain West this season. Wyoming is shooting 51.6 percent from the field to rank No. 16 in the nation.



The Broncos are led by eighth-year head coach Bill Gavers. He’s compiled 126 wins in his Tenure at Hastings. The 2018-19 season represents that last time the Broncos finished the season above .500. Last year was quite lean, as Hastings went 6-19 and just 2-18 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Broncos were selected to finish 11th in the 11-team GPAC preseason poll. Hastings has already scored a conference win along with five non-conference victories to match last season’s win total.



About The Players

Wyoming is led by forward Graham Ike with 20.5 points per game. He also adds 7.3 rebounds per night. He is shooting 55 percent from the field. Guard Hunter Maldonado adds 19 points per game and is tied for the team lead in rebounds with Ike at 7.3. He leads the team with 5.3 assists per game to rank third in the conference and No. 35 in the nation. Forward Jeremiah Oden adds 12.5 points per night. He is shooting 69 percent from the field to lead the conference and rank No. 13 in the nation.



The Broncos are led by a quartet of players that average double figures. TJ Babikir paces that group, pouring in 15.8 points per game while adding a team-best 3.8 assists per contest. Dashawn Walker adds 15.7 points per game, and Karson Gansebom chips in 15.3 points per game. Mathias Nchekwube nearly averages a double-double with 11.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest.



About The Series

Wyoming and Hastings College will meet for the first time since 1937 on Friday. The Pokes are 1-0 all-time downing Hastings College by a score of 40-23 in Laramie.



Up Next

The Cowboys hit the road heading to Cal State Fullerton next Monday at 8p.m. MT in a contest on ESPN+.