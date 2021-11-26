Mar 4, 1935 – Nov 22, 2021

Funeral services for Connie L. Mendenhall, 86, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Viewing will be held 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 26th at Davis Funeral Home

Mrs. Mendenhall passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

Connie was born on March 4, 1935, daughter of Claud and Maudie M. (Stewart) Hudson in Manville, Wyoming. She grew up in Kinnear, WY with her brother and sister. She graduated from Morton High School and remained in the Kinnear area for her entire life. She attended college in Denver where she earned her Degree in Accounting.

Connie was baptized into the Nazarene faith and was a lifelong member of Sunnyside Nazarene Church in Kinnear. She was Missionary President, Pianist, Choir, in the Contatas for many years, and opened her home for bible studies and teen parties.

On June 20, 1953 she married the love of her life, Francis Marvin Mendenhall at the Sunnyside Nazarene Church. They were married right before Marvin shipped out to serve his country in the Korean War. Upon his return they started their family and raised one boy and three girls on the ranch. They were married for over 60 years before Marvin passed on May 8, 2014.

She worked as a secretary for the Wyoming Employment office and was also the secretary for Mendenhall Ranch. She worked on the ranch cutting hay, raising baby calves and taking care of cattle and horses.

Connie loved her family, all the children, family dinners, cooking for everyone and walking all over the ranch. She loved going to church, talking about Jesus and praising Him. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening (especially veggies), planting flowers of all kind but Zinnias were her specialty. Animals held a special place in her heart especially her cats and dogs, but she couldn’t resist baby calves, birds, baby rabbits, raccoons and any animal her husband brought to her.

She is survived by her son, Scott Marvin Mendenhall and wife, Audrey; daughters, Cheryl Janine Brown, Christy Lynn Nelson, and Brenda Lou Inman; brother, James Hudson; grandchildren, Nathan Brown, Nicole Mollman, Curtis (Kristan) Inman, Branden (Allie) Inman, Eric Inman, Blake (Cassie) Mendenhall, Melissa (Joey) Klein, Simonie Mendebenhall, Cloe Mendenhall, Daniel (Chelsey) Schmidt, Lindsay (Jared) Rawlings, Mike (Michelle) Nelson, and Tom (Justy) Nelson; and great grandchildren, Caden, Jada, and Will Mollman, Austin Romero and Decci Inman, Nash and Wylder Inman, McAllister Mendenhall, Jedidiah and Selah Klein, Jared, Hudson, and Everton Rawlings, and Hayden and Conner Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maudie and Heavy Hudson; husband, Marvin Mendenhall; sister, Deryce Clapp; brother-in-law, Clarence Clapp; and niece, Melody Marie Clapp.

Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Church of the Nazarine in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.