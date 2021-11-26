Chapter 56 Urban Deer Hunt in Riverton bagged 13 deer

The City of Riverton’s Yard Waste pickup has ended for the season. City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said residents with yard waste can now take it to the collection yard at the transfer station by appointment.

He also said the city’s Chapter 56 permit Urban Deer Reduction Hunt authorized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has ended for the fall.

Tolstedt noed that 13 deer within the city limit were taken this year by specially selected and trained hunters. He said the meat from one dozen of the deer were donated, but that one deer was found to have Chronic Wasting Disease and that deer was not donated. Two of the 12 deer went to the Wyoming First Lady’s Field to Table program.

Tolstedt gave thanks to the city’s Animal Control Office Sharon Sanderson for her work coordinating the Chapter 56 program, obtaining private property owner consent for hunting on their land and for the CWD samples to be sent to the WGFD. Tolstedt said Sanderson “does an exceptional job. with the program.