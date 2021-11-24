UW Divers sweep WAC Honors

University of Wyoming’s Juan Gonzalez capped his fall season in noteworthy fashion. The sophomore diver was honored as Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Week on Tuesday after his showing at the Missouri Invite.

Gonzalez punctuated his meet in Columbia, Missouri, with a second-place finish in platform, accumulating a score of 344.50. He also took fourth in the 1-meter event and fifth in 3-meter with scores of 311.90 and 319.15, respectively.

Gonzalez’s recognition gives Wyoming divers the sweep this week. Junior Melissa Mirafuentes won Mountain West Conference Diver of the Week honors, as well.

Wyoming is off from competition until the New Year. It hosts Denver on Jan. 6 at Laramie High School.