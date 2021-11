A Mississippi fugitive wanted for a November 1, 2021 murder was located and arrested this past week in the town of Shoshoni according to a published report in the Casper Star-Tribune.

Kingduron Baku Pyle, 19, of Columbus, Mississippi is accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old man in his vehicle. Acting on a tip, Shoshoni Police and Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies located the man at a Shoshoni Motel and he was taken into custody without incident.