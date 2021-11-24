Local hosptials lift visitor restrictions

As the number of COVID-19 inpatients decrease at SageWest and the state continues to lift restrictions, SageWest Health Care is relaxing visitor restrictions.

All patients may have one visitor per day between the hours of 9am and 4:30pm. Anyone entering the facility will be required to wear a mask at all times, if visiting a patient who is COVID-19 positive or who has a COVID-19 test pending the visitor will be required to wear the provided personal protective equipment.

Patients who may have a visitor remain in the facility include pediatric patients (under the age of 18, parent/guardian), patients with special needs, obstetric (OB) patients and patients who are receiving end of life care.

“We understand that these visitor restrictions have been challenging for patients and their families, but our first priority has been to keep our patients and our frontline healthcare workers safe from this illness,” said Laurie Marcum, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of SageWest Health Care. “As we welcome visitors back into our facilities, we must remain vigilant with all of our safety protocols to ensure we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

All visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the facility and are encouraged to stay in the patient’s room during their visit. During weekdays visitors should enter through the main entrance, on weekends visitors should enter through the emergency department entrance.