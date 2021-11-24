Lander Council sets public hearing on Table Mountain Living Community grant request

The Lander City Council will meet in a special session this coming Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. to hold a public hearing and to approve an application to the Wyoming Business Council’s Business Ready Grant Program for a new assisted living center. The Lander Table Mountain Living Community has been in the works for several years.

The council, in its regular meeting, will be asked to approve fireworks for the Light Up Lander event on December 4th. Other business includes giving approval to Mayor Monte Richardson to sign a contract with Groathouse Construction for $6.1 million for the Maven Headquarters Building.

See the entire agenda below: