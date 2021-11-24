A Student’s Perfect A.C.T. Score recognized at School Board Tuesday Night

Riverton High School Principal John Griffith Tuesday night made a special presentation that was a year in the making.

Last year, RHS Junior Brett Jones received a perfect score of 36 on his ACT test, but the announcement could not be made in public until this month.

Griffith presented an acrylic plaque to Jones with his folks in attendance to recognize the accomplishment.

Jones said in addition to the perfect score on the ACT, he has also earned about 90 college credits through dual enrollment classes at the high school through Central Wyoming College. Jones is the president of the RHS Key Club this year. He also noted that the club’s Thanksgiving Dinner box giveaway was successful with all 250 turkeys distributed last Saturday.

“This happened last year, but I’m still happy,” he said after the presentation.