Jun 19, 1983 – Nov 19, 2021

Traditional Native American Services will be held for Zoe Friday, 38, at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 24, 2021 at Alvena Friday’s residence, 661 Blue Sky Hwy. Interment will follow at Angeline Spoonhunter Family Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23rd also at Alvena Friday’s residence.

Ms. Friday was gifted her wings on November 19, 2021 in Lander, Wyoming.

She was born on June 19, 2021, daughter of Colin Friday, Sr. and Dawn Spoonhunter in Lander, Wyoming. Zoe grew on the Wind River Reservation and was given the name “Singing in the Canyon” by her great grandfather, Ben Friday, Sr.

Survivors include her companion, Buffalo Martel and their baby girl, Boo; parents, Ambrose Clah and Clarissa Friday, adopted parents, Cedric and Audrey BlackEagle; siblings, Winslow (Jo) Friday, Jr., Quentin Friday, Jesirae Harris, Wylan Harris, Robert Friday, Chado Friday; grandmother, Alvena Friday.

She was preceded in death by her father, Colin Friday, Sr.; sister, Dana Friday; grandparents, Ben Friday, Jr., Angeline and Bill Spoonhunter.

