DWUI; Domestic Violence; Drug arrests noted at RPD

Arrests/Citations 11-22 to 11-23-21

Mia Hatch, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 7:27 p.m. Friday at North 9th Street East and East Lincoln.

William LeBeau, 34, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 1:46 a.m. Saturday at East Park Avenue and North Broadway.

Dylan Noonan, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Assault and Battery after two men were reported fighting at 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North 5th East and East Main Street.

Richard Seaton, 42, Dubois, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence at 6:26 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Main.

Tiesha Underwook, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery at 2:47 p.m. Saturday at an address on North Federal Boulevard.

Catherine Washakie, 28, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 10″16 p.m. Saturday on East Main Street.

Jarilyn Oldman, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant x 3 at 10:09 p.m. on East Fremont Avenue

Keno Goggles, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Main Street.

Kyle Rassmussen, 34, Arrested. Public Intoxication on East Main Street at 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

Stephen C’Bearing, 27, Riverton. Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine at 9:59 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal Blvd.

Ramsrun Armajo, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication on West Adams Avenue at 11:44 p.m. Sunday+

Arrests/Citations 11-4 to 11-5-21

A 28-year-old Riverton woman was cited at 11:42 a.m. for having a vicious animal after her grey pit bull took after a couple of kids on Thursday at an address on East Pershing Avenue

A 38-year-old St. Stephens man was served a RPD warrant at the police department at 11:47 a.m. on Thursday

Kayli King, 27, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 1:09 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal

Brian Dodge, 36, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 3:38 p.m. on East Main Street

A 16-year-old Riverton teenager was cited for Minor In Possession and Minor Under the Influence of alcohol at North First and Sunset at 7:21 p.m.

and…

A 34-year-old Riverton woman was cited for Unlawful Use of a Toxic Substance at the same time and location of the above.

Quinn Duran, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant and for Public Intoxication at 9:39 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 10-27 to 10-28-21

Ozshnee Behan, 22, Riverton, Arrested at 8:33 a.m. at an address on Eagle Drive on a Fremont County Arrest Warrant.

Eugene Ridgley, 60, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Trespassing at an address on North Federal Boulevard at 5:57 p.m.

Miah Collins, 19, Riverton, Arrested on Two Fremont County Arrest Warrants at 7:43 p.m. at an address in the 1200 block of East Park Avenue. There was also additional Juvenile involvement.

Quinn Duran, 30, St. Stephens, Arrested at 7:54 p.m. in the 400 block of North Federal for Violation of Probation.

Aloysius Piper, 54, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 8:46 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 10-25 to 10-26-21

Michelle Melton, 41, Riverton, Arrested for Child Endangering at 10:58 a.m. on North 12th East.

Brandon Smiley, 36, Riverton and Crystal Ingwerson, 32, Riverton, both Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, and Child Endangerment at 4:19 p.m. at an address on Edith Street. The pair were arrested during a welfare check as a newborn had tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Tara Farley, 46, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Hydroxizine, and Use of a Controlled Substance. The arrest was made at 1:27 a.m. in the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 10-24 to 10-25-21

John Robinson, 39, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 10:24 p.m. in the 100 block of East Lincoln St.

Pauline SittingEagle,36, Arapahoe, Arrested for Battery at 2:44 a.m. in the 100 block of South Federal Boulevard.

Arrests/Citations 10-6-21 to 10-7-21

There were no arrests by RPD Officers reported in the past 24 hours.

Arrests/Citations 10-5-21 to 10-6-21

Sydney Willow, 39, Riverton Arrested at 1:36 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Sunset Drive on a Natrona County Warrant and for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

A 45-year-old man was cited for Urinating in Public at 2:59 p.m. in the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard

Preston Lee, 25, Riverton, Arrested at 4:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Federal Boulevard for Public Intoxication

Rina Sittingeagle, 42, Riverton, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing for Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace