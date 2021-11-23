RHS’s Miller is Wyoming’s Assistant Principal of the Year

Reggie Miller has been selected as the 2022 Wyoming Assistant Principal of the Year by Wyoming Association of Secondary School Principals (WASSP) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). In addition to this recognition, Mr. Miller will also represent Wyoming as a contender for the 2022 NASSP National Assistant Principal of the Year.

Reggie earned his science teaching degree through the University of Wyoming and his MA in Educational Leadership through Western Governor’s. He has been with the Fremont County School District 25 since 1998 and has served as Assistant Principal and AP/Athletic Director since the fall of 2013. He was most recently named the Speech and Debate Administrator of the Year for the Wind River District. Reggie has always been unselfish with his time and dedication to students in the classroom as well as in activities. He has been instrumental in our adoption of Restorative Justice practices in our building and district. Reggie leads with integrity and a growth mindset in all that he does.

RHS Students react when Miller announced as the state’s Assistant Principal of the Year.

RHS Photo

“We are excited to celebrate each of our 2022 State Assistant Principals of the Year,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “After almost two years of challenges and disruptions within schools, the leadership of assistant principals across the country has allowed our children to thrive and succeed. On behalf of school leaders across the country, I thank our 2022 State Assistant Principals of the Year for their effective and selfless school leadership during these extremely challenging times for the benefit of their communities.”