Oct 25, 1931 – Nov 18, 2021

A memorial service for Lauretta Bolte will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home with inurnment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Lauretta Mae Soehren was born on October 25, 1931 in Mott North Dakota, and passed away on November 18, 2021 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born to Hans and Viola (Graeber) Soehren. She was the oldest of five children. Her siblings are Hazel Clark, Eldon Soehren, Lee Soehren and Viola Soehren. She spent most of her younger years growing up in Regent North Dakota. Her mother passed away when Lauretta was very young, so she became the mother figure to her younger siblings. Her father then married Rose Tracksinger in 1956.

Lauretta married Anton “Tony” Bolte on June 22, 1949 in North Dakota. They moved around to several different towns in North Dakota and Wyoming, before buying a farm and settling down in Missouri Valley, Shoshoni Wyoming in 1971.

Lauretta had five children; Renee, Allan, Russ, Lance and Stacey.

Lauretta loved to watch her children, grand children and great grand children participate in all of their different activities. She would travel many miles to enjoy watching them.

And of course Lauretta LOVED her Colorado Rockies. They definitely lost one of their biggest fans!!

Lauretta was also part of the Missouri Valley Women’s Club. She enjoyed their monthly meetings and talking with all of her friends and neighbors. They still would meet every now and again.

Lauretta was also a part of the bowling league in Riverton. She really enjoyed being around all of her family and friends while bowling.

Lauretta is survived by her five children; Renee Fullerton, Allan (Sandra) Bolte, Russ Bolte, Lance (Misti) Bolte and Stacey (Wayne) Gaudern. 10 Grand Children; Daryl Fullerton, Curtis Bolte, Bret Bolte, Rachael Bolte, Jake Bolte, Patricia Gaudern, Chantel Menzies, Kami Bolte, Dylan Gaudern and Samantha Gaudern, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Lauretta was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Hans and Viola Soehren, Step Mother Rose Soehren, Husband Tony Bolte, Sisters Hazel Clark and Viola Soehren, Brother Eldon Soehren and many wonderful friends.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.