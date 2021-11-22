Thanksgiving Week Events: including curbside dinners

Events this week across the Wind River Country:

Thursday, November 25th, Riverton, Turkey Trot 2021 10 a.m. Riverton Middle School. Turkey outfits and pets welcomed, Turkeys given to the top male and female runners. No registration. No fee. Sponsored by RHS Cross Country Team.

Thursday, November 25th, Shoshoni Senior Center Carry In Thanksgiving Day Meal – Reservations required – 876-2703 – bring a salad or dessert, $4 for registered seniors, $4 for Children under 12, $8 everyone else.

Thursday, November 25th – Lander – Free curbside Thanksgiving meals provided by Trinity Episcopal Church. We’ll serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dinner roll, and pie slice. Trinity Episcopal Church 860 South 3rd Street, Lander Wyoming For more information, call 307-332-5977 or email trinitylndr@gmail.com

Saturday, November 27th – Fremont County – Small Business Saturday, Shop Local

Saturday, November 27th, Riverton, Riverton Holiday Festival – 4th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Jason’s Park (behind the Depot Restarurant) 6:30 p.m. Lighting ceremony

Sunday, November 28th, Riverton – Take a picture with Santa to benefit a local non-profit – Photos available for download in online gallery Dec. 3-25 – Murdochs Farm and Ranch, North Federal Boulevard

Tuesday, November 30th – Riverton Branch Library – First Annual Gingerbread House Competition. Deadline to sign up – entries to be displayed through December 17th.

