Stone’s KO Return earns MW Special Team Player honor

On Monday, Wyoming Cowboy kick returner Cameron Stone was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance last Saturday in a 44-17 road win at Utah State.

Stone returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the 1st quarter at Utah State, giving Wyoming a 14-7 lead on way to a 44-17 road victory. It was Stone’s first career kickoff return for a TD.

The 99-yard return was the second longest in Wyoming’s 125-year history. Only a 100-yard kickoff return by Wyoming’s Sonny Jones vs. Colorado College in 1948 was longer.

Stone’s 99-yard return came immediately after USU had tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.

The sophomore from Rosharon, Texas, added a second kickoff return of 25 yards in the game to account for 124 yards in kickoff returns and average 62.0 yards per return.

It is the first Mountain West Player of the Week award of Stone’s career.