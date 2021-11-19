September 20, 1999 – November 7, 2021

Steven Austin Wood, 22, of Lander, Wyoming died on November 7, 2021 in Lander. The Visitation will be 9:00am – 9:45am, Monday, November 15, 2021 in the First Baptist Church, 339 Sweetwater Street, Lander, Wyoming 82520. The Funeral will begin at 10:00am in the same location.

Steven was born on September 20, 1999 to Scott Allen Wood and Delores Susan Krueger in Fort Myers, Lee County, Florida.

He got diagnosed with ALL Leukemia at 2 1/2 in May of 2002. Then in September he had a relapse and then had to go through Chemo and Radiation and in January of 2003 he got a bone marrow transplant. Then at the age of 3 1/2 he beat ALL Leukemia. Steven was in and out of the hospital with different illnesses over the years to fight for his life. The Make A Wish foundation gave him a Bob The Builder bedroom. The Candle Lighters took him to Disney World every year for 3 years. He was involved in boy scouts but with his cute looks and sweet charm he sold enough popcorn to go back to Disney World 3 more times. He enjoyed going to the ocean. He also loved floating down the river and looking for shark teeth. In 2008 he left Fort Myers, Florida to move to Lander, Wyoming. After moving to Wyoming he enjoyed going to school, riding his bike, playing in the tree house that his Uncle Kenny made just for him so he could sit in the window and flip him off (that was their saying hi), swimming, camping, playing outside, playing in the dirt and getting so dirty the tub would be full of mud. He loved spending time with his brothers, niece and nephew along with the rest of his family. He enjoyed the family reunions because all the family had to give him attention. When he got into high school, he loved to attend the dances.

Steven went blind for a full year but after his eye surgery he was able to see again and was so happy. He went to his senior prom with his best friend Melynda Valli. He loved Special O and participated all of his school years in bowling, swimming, and basketball. He was so proud to be the best man at his big brother Dakota’s wedding and to give him a bachelor party and let us tell you it was the bomb. He thought that if ShiDawn could do something he could do it. So his biggest accomplishment was graduating high school in 2021 with his cousin, Autumn. All he wanted for graduation was a truck so he could drive it to grandma’s so guess what? He got his truck and got to drive it down main for graduation parade. For the last year he enjoyed going to Northern Inc. making new friends and going on trips. His favorite trip was going to Thermopolis.

Steven was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bill and Vi Calvert, Flo and Jim Holden, Richard and Glenda Krueger, Richard and Beverly Chamberlain; grandfather, Rick Krueger; grandmother, Pam Daugherty; grandfather, Howard Wood; uncle, Chris Calvert; and lots more relatives.

Survivors include his father, Scott Allen Wood; mother, Delores Susan Wood; brother, Dakota (Tayler) Gardiner (niece Lyrick and nephew Xavier); brother, Derrick Gardiner; grandmother, Theresa Krueger; aunt, Terry (Ryq) Visconte; aunt, Jessica (Tyler) Hede; uncle, Danny Gagon; uncle, Xaiden Calvert; aunt, Katie (Randy) Seymour; aunt, Jennifer (Mike) McGee; aunt, Megan (Bret) Smith; and lots more aunts, uncles, and cousins

Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com