Apr 24, 1945 – Nov 12, 2021

Ruth Elaine (Cross) McTaggart was born on April 24, 1945 in Yuma, Colorado. She was the 3rd child of 7 children born to Harold and Jennie Cross.

Ruth married the father of her 5 children at a young age and spent the next 20 years traveling by his side as he served in the US Navy.

Ruth divorced her first husband, Wayne “Chuck” Everest in 1980 and moved to Riverton Wyoming to be with her second husband, Jerry McTaggart.

Ruth and Jerry resided in Riverton until his death in 2016 and with her decline in health she moved to Oklahoma to reside with her daughter, Michelle, in 2019.

Ruth was always a hardworking, and a loyal employee and spent 25 years working in Riverton for Axiom, until she retired in 2005.

She never saw a weed she did not want to pull or a carpet she did not want to vacuum.

Her grandchildren were her biggest joy and she enjoyed watching them excel, and introduced them to the casino on their 18th birthdays.

Ruth enjoyed watching game shows and working her word find puzzles or could be found playing video poker at the closest casino.

Ruth is survived by 4 children, David (Melodie) Everest of Bakersfield, California, Michelle (Mike) Carroll of Harrah Oklahoma, Mike (Penny) Everest of Las Vegas, Nevada and Sheila (Brett) Gilliland of Riverton Wyoming; 7 grandchildren, Keith (Jessica) Everest, Katie (JD) Price, Shannon (Elizabeth) Carroll, Nicole (Andrew) Lazar, Christopher (Macie) Caines, Zachary Everest, Tylyn (Chris) Johnson and 21 great grandchildren, Seth, Nevaeh, Elesie, Sullen, Nena, Waylon, Trinity, Maitlyn, Jack, CJ, Harley, Mason, Kambree, Alexis, Aalinah, Delilah, Zoey, Clayton, Grace, Josie and baby boy Johnson (due in January). Her brother Roland (Sally) Cross, sister Jeanette Rittenhouse and her sister, Virgina (Doug) Brink, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wayne, her husband Jerry Ray McTaggart, her brothers Stanley, John and Ralph and her parents Harold and Jennie Cross.

Services will be held in March of 2022 in Akron, Colorado with the date still to be determined.