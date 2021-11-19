ul 11, 1947 – Nov 12, 2021

Ron Rose, 74, of Dubois passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021. Personal services will be held at a later date.

Ron Ray Rose was born on July 11, 1947 in Encampment, WY to Irven Ray & Nellie J. Rose.

Ron was a logger, commercial fisherman, outfitter, and a heavy equipment operator.

On December 5, 1964 in Dubois, WY he married Pat Titterington. They shared over 57 years together and raised four wonderful boys. Kelly Rose, Gale Rose, Patrick Rose, & Frank Rose.

Ron is survived by his wife, Pat Rose; sons, Gale & Lisa, Patrick & Trisha, Frank & Jodi Rose. With 15 grand kids & 15 Great grand kids; Ron’s sisters, Bonnie and Ron Titterington & Oma Hoock.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irven & Nellie Rose; son, Kelly Rose; & sister, Gloria.

