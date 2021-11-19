Breaking News

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Saturday at Fort Washakie

News
Article Updated: November 19, 2021
Comments Off on International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Saturday at Fort Washakie

Eastern Shoshone Recovery is planning a special event including a talking circle, cedaring, lunch and gifts for all community members Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Washakie. The event will occur at #7 Shipton Lane (near the Boys and Girls Club).

Post navigation

Posted in: